Calls for STAAR Testing To Be Canceled Again This Year

Teachers and education advocacy groups across Texas are asking the state to reconsider administering the STAAR test next spring.

“When we’re going through something that has never in our lifetime occurred in the disruptions in our students’ academic careers… It’s just no time for a test,” Texas State Teachers Association President Ovidia Molina explained.

That’s why State Rep. Gina Hinojosa, (D-Austin), filed a petition against the standardized testing.

Click here to read more from our partners at KXAN.

