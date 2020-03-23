As North Texas First Responders Tear Through Protective Masks, Firefighter Says: “Unprecedented is a Good Word to be Using Right Now…”

As the coronavirus crisis escalates, big-city fire chiefs throughout the country sent an urgent appeal to President Trump, saying they desperately need more protective gear for first responders.

That need was evident locally, with MedStar telling NBC 5 Investigates that ambulance crews in Fort Worth were going through nearly 200 much-needed N-95 masks a day.

MedStar received some of the masks over the weekend, but still only have a five-day supply, with more requested from the government’s emergency stockpile.

Masks from that stockpile had, as of mid-day Monday, not arrived at local distribution points.

Such protective gear is vital as first responders prepare for worsening conditions of the virus’ spread through North Texas.

Shortly after noon on Monday, Dallas County officials confirmed two more deaths from the Covid-19 and dozens had been infected, with new cases also reported in Tarrant County, including the first in Haltom City.

Responding to the crisis, the International Fire Chiefs Association and the U.S. Conference of Mayors sent a letter to President Trump, saying: “If we lose our emergency personnel to the disease, we cannot transport people to hospitals and protect our citizens…”

The letter added, “We need updated and transparent information regarding the national stockpile.”

NBC 5 Investigates has been told that in the last several days a Dallas firefighter tested positive for Covid-19. That prompted the immediate quarantine for nine other firefighters who worked with him and the closing of their station for deep cleaning.

Anticipation is growing throughout North Texas that similar incidents will continue to strike our first responders.

“Unprecedented is a good word to be using right now because this is something none of us have ever seen before and, quite honestly, you don’t even want to contemplate,” said Capt. Michael Glynn, president of the Fort Worth Professional Firefighters Association.

And you’ll hear from one of the country’s top infectious disease doctors about what could happen if first responders don’t get additional protective gear.