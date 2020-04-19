Arlington ISD Food Services Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19

An Arlington ISD elementary school that was one of the district's meal pickup sites will close for cleaning after an employee tested positive for the new coronavirus, the district says.

The employee, who was preparing meals at Swift Elementary School, started to exhibit symptoms Friday and tested positive Sunday, Arlington ISD Superintendent Marcelo Cavazos wrote in a letter to parents.

The employee who tested positive prepared meals in the kitchen and did not come in contact with families picking up meals curbside.

Swift Elementary will be closed for disinfecting and cleaning, and families who picked up meals there can find another location by clicking here.

The district said other employees who worked at the school were notified of their potential exposure to the virus.