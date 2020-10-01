American Airlines and CareNow to Provide COVID-19 Tests at DFW Airport

The medical care service CareNow is collaborating with American Airlines to offer pre-flight COVID-19 testing for passengers traveling from DFW International Airport to Hawaii.

Travel restrictions have begun to lift and CareNow is working with American Airlines to provide passengers with two of three available testing options, including convenient rapid testing at the gate prior to boarding a flight.

Travelers who test negative for COVID-19 pre-flight will be exempt from Hawaii's 14-day quarantine requirement. Testing must be complete within 72 hours of the final leg of departure.

"Our goal is to deliver safe, accurate and convenient healthcare options to our communities," said Chief Operating Officer at CareNow, Michelle Underwood.

"We are proud to partner with American Airlines to offer efficient and reliable pre-flight COVID-19 testing to help ensure travelers are safe and healthy."

Starting Oct.15, travelers with flights from DFW International Airport to Honolulu and Maui will have three options for pre-flight testing:

At-home test from LetsGetChecked, received and submitted by mail, results expected in 48 hours on average

In-person testing at designated CareNow urgent care locations, open every day and after hours

On-site rapid molecular testing administered by CareNow via a nasal swab at DFW International Airport, results expected in less than 15 minutes on average

For more information about COVID-19 testing and other CareNow services, visit CareNow.com.