Coronavirus Testing Begins Monday in McKinney

A drive-thru coronavirus testing site is opening Monday in McKinney.

The drive-thru test location will be open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays in the parking lot of the Walmart store at 1721 North Custer Road, weather permitting.

Appointments are necessary in order to receive a test.

Those eligible for testing can sign up for an appointment via eTrueNorth at www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com. There is no out-of-pocket cost.

People being tested will need to wear a face covering and stay in their cars for verification of eligibility, ID check and the self-administered nasal test. Walk-ups will not be accepted.

"We are enthusiastic to have another resource available to help in our ability to identify who is positive in our community so they can take appropriate measures to ensure no further spread and ensure they receive appropriate medical care," Mayor George Fuller said in a prepared statement. "The data provided through testing helps our city make educated and thoughtful decisions as we move towards ending restrictions."

Call 800-635-8611 if you have questions regarding testing.