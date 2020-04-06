9 Employees at JPS Hospital Test Positive for COVID-19

Nine staff members at John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth have tested positive for COVID-19, the hospital says.

The information was available Monday on a "daily information line" the hospital set up to inform the community about the coronavirus pandemic.

JPS Hospital reported it has received 44 positive tests and 284 negative tests for COVID-19, with 85 others pending Monday.

The numbers reported on the line, which will be updated at 10 a.m. daily, are included in the overall numbers Tarrant County releases each day.

The phone to call for the latest information at JPS Hospital is 817-702-9500.