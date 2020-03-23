7 New Cases of Coronavirus Reported in Collin County

Health officials in Collin County reported seven new cases of COVID-19 Monday evening, raising the county’s total confirmed cases to 45.
The cases include:
- A 46-year-old Plano man with no known travel outside of the county and no known underlying health conditions is currently isolating at home;
- An Anna man, 27, who traveled recently within the U.S., had no underlying health conditions and is self-isolating;
- A woman in Allen, 39, who recently traveled within the U.S., who has no underlying health conditions and is isolating at home;
- A 34-year-old McKinney woman who traveled internationally who is self-isolating with no underlying health conditions;
- A 43-year-old McKinney man who had no reported travel recently, no underlying health conditions, but has needed hospitalization;
- A woman in Plano, 26 years old, who had no reported travel outside the area recently and no known underlying health conditions who is isolating at home; and,
- A 29-year-old Dallas man isolating at home with no known underlying health conditions or recent travel.
So far there has been one death in Collin County related to coronavirus.
*Map locations are approximate, central locations for the city and are not meant to indicate where actual infected people live.