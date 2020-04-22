7-Eleven Pop-Up Store Opening at Children’s Medical Center Dallas

Children's Health and 7-Eleven, Inc. have teamed up to launch the first 7-Eleven hospital pop-up store at Children's Medical Center Dallas.

The hospital pop-up store opens Wednesday, April 22.

According to officials with Children's Health, the store offers a convenient way for families of hospital patients to receive items they need. It also allows Children's Health team members to get food and groceries while caring for patients.

Items offered at the 7-Eleven pop-up store will include food, groceries, personal care products, paper goods, diapers, and phone chargers.

To ensure a safe shopping experience, hospital staff may pay using their employee badges. 7-Eleven's frictionless and contactless Mobile Checkout feature will also be available at the store in the near future.