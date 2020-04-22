coronavirus

7-Eleven Pop-Up Store Opening at Children’s Medical Center Dallas

The store will offer a convenient way for families of hospital patients and healthcare workers to receive items they need

By Hannah Jones

7-Eleven

Children's Health and 7-Eleven, Inc. have teamed up to launch the first 7-Eleven hospital pop-up store at Children's Medical Center Dallas.

The hospital pop-up store opens Wednesday, April 22.

According to officials with Children's Health, the store offers a convenient way for families of hospital patients to receive items they need. It also allows Children's Health team members to get food and groceries while caring for patients.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

coronavirus 3 hours ago

Local Cities Face ‘Unprecedented’ Budget Crunch

coronavirus 5 hours ago

Fort Worth Tea Shop Hopes for Second Chance With Federal Loan

Items offered at the 7-Eleven pop-up store will include food, groceries, personal care products, paper goods, diapers, and phone chargers.

To ensure a safe shopping experience, hospital staff may pay using their employee badges. 7-Eleven's frictionless and contactless Mobile Checkout feature will also be available at the store in the near future.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us