51 Cases of COVID-19, 4 Deaths Reported in Collin County on Saturday

The Texas Department of State Health Services added 51 cases and four deaths in Collin County on Saturday.

The 51 additional cases bring the county's total to 68,664. The state has also reported 12,466 probable cases of COVID-19.

To date, according to DSHS data, Collin County has 692 deaths attributed to the virus since March and 66,252 estimated recoveries.

The state has not revealed any information about the four most recent Collin County victim of the virus.

According to Collin County Health Care Services, 329 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Sunday, the last day the data had been updated.

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

As the state begins to distribute the COVID-19 vaccines for those in Phase 1A and 1B, county health departments have begun waitlists for those wish to be inoculated.

You can now register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin - Search Waitlist | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS vaccine hotline at 1-855-IMMUNE9 (1-855-466-8639). In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.