3 Deaths, 61 New Coronavirus Cases Reported in Tarrant County

Health officials in Tarrant County reported three additional deaths and 61 new positive cases related to COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The three deaths include a woman in her 90s and a woman in her 30s, both from Fort Worth, and a woman in her 70s from Grapevine. All had underlying health conditions.

The three additional deaths bring the countywide total number of deaths related to COVID-19 to 61.

The county reports there have been 387 people within Tarrant County that have successfully recovered from COVID-19.

“These deaths are grim reminders of the seriousness of this pandemic,” said Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja. “Our sympathy goes out to their families.”

In addition to the 61 new cases, Tarrant County Public Health also placed 19 cases for which the location was previously listed as "unknown" and reassigned one case reported in Haslet.

Of the 81 cases assigned to new cities, 49 are in Fort Worth and 13 are in Arlington. There are two each in Benbrook, Haltom City, Hurst, Mansfield, Saginaw and Sansom Park, and one each in Bedford, Grand Prairie, Grapevine, Keller, Watauga, White Settlement and an unincorporated part of Tarrant County.

**County totals below include all 32 North Texas counties, not just Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant.