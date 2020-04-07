UTA Professor Hosting Jazz Piano Recital From Home

A University of Texas Arlington professor will host a Jazz Piano Recital from his living room tonight.

"I have a freshly-tuned Yamaha G3 baby grand, and will set it up to have decent sound streaming," said Dan Cavanagh, the Music Chair at UTA and a well-known musician.

Cavanagh will stream the concert on YouTube as a fundraiser for students. He told us, “I hope you'll tune into this. Music and the arts, in general, are very important to the human experience - with shelter-in-place, we are in the middle of a time when we can't be physically closer to each other.”

The event is scheduled tonight for at 7 p.m.

