What you need to know before you buy a new blender

Nearly five million popular portable blenders were recently recalled because of potentially serious safety issues. Now, Consumer Reports puts the newly designed replacement to the test and offers some advice for blender buyers before making a purchase.

The BlendJet 2 that was introduced in 2020 was among the most popular portable blenders on the market, with the brand garnering hundreds of thousands of followers on social media.

But now it’s being recalled because of reports of broken blades, something Consumer Reports’ testers experienced during an ice-crushing test. Consumers also reported melting charging wires and a battery that caught fire.

If you own a BlendJet2, check for serial numbers beginning with four digits between 5201 and 5542. Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled blenders and contact BlendJet for a free replacement base.

If your model was recalled, BlendJet will send you a replacement base with thicker blades and better electronics.

Consumer Reports performed the same ice-crushing test on the redesigned model, and it passed. The models are already being sold in stores and have a serial number on the base that begins with 5543 or higher.

The BlendJet is a portable blender and, like the personal blenders that Consumer Reports tests, it’s made for light-duty blending. But unlike those regularly tested by Consumer Reports, it is powered by a rechargeable battery that allows it to blend on-the-go.

Consumer Reports has more than 30 personal blenders from 18 companies in its ratings. While not quite as portable as the BlendJet, the models from GE and Ninja are both actually full-sized blenders with personal attachments. Something to consider because buying one blender costs much less than buying two.

The GE crushed Consumer Reports’ frozen drink, purée, and durability tests with ease. And it’s easy to use and clean.

The Ninja also earned impressive scores in the frozen drink and durability tests. Plus, Consumer Reports’ member survey shows that Ninja’s personal blenders are reliable and owners are very satisfied with their purchase.

But one thing to keep in mind is that if you’re making large batches of soup or frozen drinks, you’ll want the power of a full-sized blender.