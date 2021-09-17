Tech Shopping Advice During Chip Shortage

Technology has been put to the test over the past year, everything from laptops and monitors to routers and keyboards. As we settle into another school year and perhaps more time working from home, the experts at Consumer Reports are here to help if your technology is in need of an upgrade.

Whether it’s getting a new laptop or a router with the latest WiFi standard, simply put, new tech helps you get things done faster.

Consumer Reports testers say the 15-inch Lenovo IdeaPad 5 has better battery and performance speeds than a lot of other laptops. But if you or your kids don’t need to do any heavy lifting, a Chromebook is always a good option. It’s great for email, spreadsheets, and doing research online. Consumer Reports says the HP Chromebook has impressive processing speeds and a battery that will last you through the work or school day.

When you’re shopping for tech, if you don’t need the latest and greatest, buying a slightly older model is a great way to save cash, like an iPad from last year or a Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 from Consumer Reports tests show that both are fast and have a quality display.

Keep in mind that some tech purchases like laptops and tablets may be more complicated this year because of the global computer chip shortage brought on by the pandemic. So you might need to be more flexible with your choices or consider certified pre-owned models from a reputable seller.

Finally, if your headphones have seen better days, the truly wireless ones from Anker Soundcore are small enough to take anywhere and have very good sound quality. But if you need some help blocking out distractions, Consumer Reports says these Monoprice headphones offer excellent active noise reduction at a great price.

No matter what kind of tech you’re shopping for, Consumer Reports says remember to compare pricing, ask about student discounts, and check to see if stores honor competitor’s prices.