Is There a Frito Shortage?

Is there a shortage of Fritos? Not exactly.

According to a report by The Dallas Morning News, two years into the pandemic, consumers are still wondering why they can’t find certain snack foods at the store. That includes Fritos, a staple among Texans who cherish Frito Pie.

It’s a question that’s puzzled consumers for the last several months, especially considering that Plano-based Frito-Lay is by far the largest snack food company in the country.

The Dallas Morning News said it is worth looking at how the supply chain has changed over the past two years to understand why consumers can’t find their favorite snack foods on shelves as easily as they could before the pandemic.

The most important factor is likely labor, The Dallas Morning News said. Irregular inventory levels can be the result of fewer workers in plants or behind the wheel of distribution trucks. And demand for snacks is higher than it was pre-pandemic.

To read the full report on The Dallas Morning News website, click here.