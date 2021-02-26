Community Conversation: Legacy Keepers of Old East McKinney

Beth Bentley and Jason Hernandez are on a mission to preserve history in Old East McKinney.

“Legacy Keepers of Old East McKinney was formed in light of the upcoming redevelopment opportunities coming to the part of the city east of Highway 5,” Bentley said. “We started seeing a lot of the people who could tell the stories dying and we realized, they weren’t going to be around forever. We had to do our part to make sure history is preserved.”

Their efforts are aimed at preserving historical legacies of McKinney’s Black and Mexican communities for generations to come.

Beth Bentley

Saturday, Feb. 27, the group will be hosting a socially distant concert/event to help raise awareness at the Historic Downtown McKinney Cultural District.