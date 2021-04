April 29 marks President Biden's 100th day in office.

NBC 5's Julie Fine spoke with Roland Martin, host and managing editor of Roland Martin Unfiltered, on the new administration and the Black community.

Martin also talked with NBC 5 about voting laws, criminal justice reform, and standout moments from President Biden's speech to a joint session of Congress.