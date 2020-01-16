Southwest Airlines Also Pulls 737 Max From Schedules Until June

Dallas-based Southwest Airlines said it doesn’t expect the grounded 737 Max back until after Memorial Day, the company said on its website Thursday.

Southwest, the airline with the most 737 Max jets, said it will lose about 330 flights a day from its 34 grounded planes by taking it off schedules through June 6, as well as dozens more it was expected to receive in 2019 and 2020.

Southwest flies about 4,000 flights a day during the peak for the period. The company has previously planned to be without the plane through April 14.

Earlier this week, Fort Worth-based American Airlines said they won’t fly the 737 Max until at least June 4.

