Off-Price Retailer Tuesday Morning Files for Bankruptcy, Plans to Close 230 Stores

Dallas-based Tuesday Morning Corp. filed for bankruptcy on Wednesday saying the pandemic’s “forced prolonged closure” of its almost 700 stores put it into financial distress.

The company, which was founded in Dallas in 1974, plans to close about 230 stores and exit Chapter 11 in the fall with 450 stores.

Earlier this month, the retailer’s bank J. P. Morgan Chase told the company to hire financial advisers. The retailer said Wednesday that it has secured $100 million in debtor-in-possession financing from its lenders to get it through bankruptcy filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Dallas.

You can read the full story from our media partners at The Dallas Morning News by clicking here.