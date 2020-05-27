The Dallas Morning News

Off-Price Retailer Tuesday Morning Files for Bankruptcy, Plans to Close 230 Stores

The Dallas-based retailer of closeout home furnishings and gifts said it has 687 stores now and plans to exit Chapter 11 with 450

By Maria Halkias / The Dallas Morning News

DMN File Photo

Dallas-based Tuesday Morning Corp. filed for bankruptcy on Wednesday saying the pandemic’s “forced prolonged closure” of its almost 700 stores put it into financial distress.

The company, which was founded in Dallas in 1974, plans to close about 230 stores and exit Chapter 11 in the fall with 450 stores.

Earlier this month, the retailer’s bank J. P. Morgan Chase told the company to hire financial advisers. The retailer said Wednesday that it has secured $100 million in debtor-in-possession financing from its lenders to get it through bankruptcy filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Dallas.

