Neiman Marcus, Fresh Out of Bankruptcy, is Starting a New Round of Staff Cuts

By Maria Halkias / The Dallas Morning News

Neiman Marcus is exiting its bankruptcy with a smaller workforce.

Significant staff cuts at both its Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman stores have started this week. The company wouldn’t say how many people are permanently losing jobs.

“We plan to separate from selling and nonselling associates,” the Dallas-based luxury retailer said in an emailed statement. “These are difficult decisions we must make at this time, and we are so grateful for our dedicated store associates.”

To read the full story from our media partners at The Dallas Morning News, click here.

