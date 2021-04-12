Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Donald Trump

White House Using New Methods to Reach Vaccine-Hesitant Americans: NASCAR, CMT and ‘Deadliest Catch'

By Christian Nunley, CNBC

Brendan Smialowski | AFP | Getty Images
  • The White House is using alternative methods to reach Americans who remain reluctant to get a Covid-19 vaccine: NASCAR, CMT, the country music television channel, and shows like "Deadliest Catch."
  • According to a recent Kaiser Health News poll, "Republicans and white evangelical Christians were the most likely to say they will not get vaccinated, with almost 30% of each group saying they will 'definitely not' get a shot."

The White House is using alternative methods to reach Americans who remain reluctant to get a Covid-19 vaccine: NASCAR, CMT, the country music television channel, and shows like "Deadliest Catch," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"We've run PSAs on the 'Deadliest Catch,' we're engaged with NASCAR and country nusic TV. We're looking for a range of creative ways to get directly connected to white conservative communities," Psaki said.

Money Report

business 20 mins ago

DARPA Awards Nuclear Spacecraft Contracts to Lockheed Martin, Bezos' Blue Origin and General Atomics

investing 27 mins ago

BTIG Gets Bullish on Match and Bumble, But Trader Says One Looks Like a Better Bet

According to a recent Kaiser Health News poll, "Republicans and white evangelical Christians were the most likely to say they will not get vaccinated, with almost 30% of each group saying they will 'definitely not' get a shot."

A PBS/NPR Marist poll found that 49% of Republican men said they would not choose to be vaccinated if the shot were made available to them, compared with 34% of Republican women given the same opportunity.

And in 311 counties where at least 80% of constituents voted for Donald Trump in the 2020 election, The Washington Post reports the vaccination rate is 3% lower than the national average.

Read CNBC's latest coverage of the Covid pandemic:

CDC chief says Michigan should 'shut things down,' vaccinating alone won't stop Covid surge

WHO says Covid pandemic is growing 'exponentially' at more than 4.4 million new cases a week

India overtakes Brazil to become the second-worst hit country as Covid cases soar

U.S. hits daily vaccination record over the weekend as case counts reach summer peaks

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., last week urged his fellow Republicans to get vaccinated, saying, "I'm a Republican man and I want to say to everyone, we need to take this vaccine. These reservations need to be put aside."

The White House is inching closer to its updated goal of 200 million shots in arms in President Joe Biden's first 100 days in office, which is just under three weeks away. But virus variants are spreading in many states, creating uncertainty and a rush to get more Americans immunized.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Donald TrumpcoronavirusJoe BidenpoliticsHealth & Science
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us