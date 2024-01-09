Trend Micro lays off 2% of its global workforce

Trend Micro has laid off 2% of its global workforce.

Trend Micro has laid off 2% of its overall workforce.

The Japanese cybersecurity giant, which employed 7,582 employees as of June 2023, announced the layoffs Tuesday, pitching it as part of a business transformation plan.

"Trend Micro informed 2% of its worldwide team that their roles were eliminated," a spokesperson said in a statement. "This decision is in alignment with Trend Micro's business transformation and focus on customer expansion through our platform."

In response to an analyst question in November about the company's declining headcount and if it has stopped shrinking its workforce, Trend Micro said, "we don't have a plan to actively increase the head count."

On Monday, Unity Software, a maker of developer tools for video game coders, said it would lay off 25% of its total workforce, which equates to 1,800 employees.

Last week, Xerox said it would eliminate 15% of its overall workforce, which represents roughly 3,075 employees.

