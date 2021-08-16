Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
coronavirus

Treasury Yields Start the Week Lower With Fed Meeting Minutes in Focus

By Vicky McKeever, CNBC

NYSE
  • There are no major data releases due out on Monday.
  • Auctions are due to be held on Monday for $51 billion of 13-week bills and $48 billion of 26-week bills.

U.S. Treasury yields fell on Monday morning, with investor focus on minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest meeting, due to be published on Wednesday.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell 3 basis points to 1.263% at 3:55 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond gave up nearly 3 basis points, falling to 1.921%. Yields move inversely to prices and one basis point is 0.01%.

Treasury yields fell sharply on Friday, after data showed U.S. consumer confidence fell in August to its lowest point since 2011.

Investors' focus this week will likely be on the Fed's latest meeting minutes, as they search for any clues as to when the central bank might start paring back its asset purchases.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Jefferies picks the global robot and health stocks to play a population 'mega trend'

Wall Street analysts really love these five stocks in the Dow

Cathie Wood loads up on Palantir, with purchases worth nearly $140 million

20 strategists predict when stocks will have the next big tumble — and how far they'll fall

There are no major data releases due out on Monday.

Money Report

politics 16 mins ago

Photos Show Turmoil and Panic as Taliban Enter Afghanistan's Capital Kabul

United States 2 hours ago

Chaotic Scenes at Kabul Airport as Afghans and Foreign Nationals Flee Taliban

Auctions are due to be held on Monday for $51 billion of 13-week bills and $48 billion of 26-week bills.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

coronavirusUnited StatesCOVID-19marketsUS: News
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us