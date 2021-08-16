Treasury Yields Start the Week Lower With Fed Meeting Minutes in Focus

There are no major data releases due out on Monday.

Auctions are due to be held on Monday for $51 billion of 13-week bills and $48 billion of 26-week bills.

U.S. Treasury yields fell on Monday morning, with investor focus on minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest meeting, due to be published on Wednesday.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell 3 basis points to 1.263% at 3:55 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond gave up nearly 3 basis points, falling to 1.921%. Yields move inversely to prices and one basis point is 0.01%.

Treasury yields fell sharply on Friday, after data showed U.S. consumer confidence fell in August to its lowest point since 2011.

Investors' focus this week will likely be on the Fed's latest meeting minutes, as they search for any clues as to when the central bank might start paring back its asset purchases.

