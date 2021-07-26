Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
coronavirus

Treasury Yields Start the Week Lower With Fed Meeting in Focus

By Vicky McKeever, CNBC

Source: CNBC
  • On Monday, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will release new home sales data at 10 a.m. ET.
  • The Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas will then release its monthly business activity index for manufacturing in Texas at 10:30 a.m. ET.

U.S. Treasury yields ebbed lower on Monday morning, with investor attention focused on the Federal Reserve two-day monetary policy meeting this week.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell 5 basis points to 1.233% at 3:30 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond dipped 5 basis points to 1.872%. Yields move inversely to prices.

Money Report

markets 4 hours ago

European Stocks Retreat as Investors Watch Corporate Earnings, Covid Cases

coronavirus 4 hours ago

Budget Airline Ryanair Posts 273 Million Euro Loss as Covid Continues to Wreak Havoc

The Federal Open Market Committee's two-day meeting is due to begin on Tuesday, with a policy statement issued on Wednesday afternoon.

On Monday, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will release new home sales data at 10 a.m. ET. The Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas will then release its monthly business activity index for manufacturing in Texas at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Auctions are due to be held on Monday for $54 billion of 13-week bills, $51 billion of 26-week bills and $60 billion of 2-year notes.

CNBC's Tanaya Macheel contributed to this market report.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

coronavirusUnited StatesCOVID-19marketsUS: News
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us