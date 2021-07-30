Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: P&G, Exxon Mobil, Chevron, Caterpillar and Others

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

Procter & Gamble (PG) – The consumer products giant rose 1.1% in the premarket after it beat estimates by 5 cents with quarterly earnings of $1.13, while revenue beat forecasts as well. P&G did warn of continuing inflation pressures as input costs rise. Separately, CEO David Taylor will step down in November after a 6-year run, to be replaced by Chief Operating Officer Jon Moeller. Taylor will become executive chairman.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) – Exxon Mobil earned $1.10 per share for the second quarter, 11 cents above estimates, while revenue also beat Wall Street forecasts. Exxon benefited from an improved cost structure and better market conditions.

Chevron (CVX) – Chevron rose 1.9% in premarket trading after it beat estimates by 12 cents with adjusted quarterly earnings of $1.71 per share. Revenue beat estimates as well, as oil prices rose and market conditions improved.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Caterpillar (CAT) – Caterpillar fell 2% in the premarket, despite reporting better-than-expected profit and revenue in the second quarter. Caterpillar beat estimates by 20 cents with adjusted quarterly earnings of $2.60 per share, helped by a recovering global economy.

Robinhood (HOOD) – Robinhood stock remains on watch after sliding more than 8% in its debut Wall Street session. CEO Vlad Tenev told CNBC's Jim Cramer he's not worried about daily market fluctuations and that he takes a long-term view on the trading platform provider's fortunes.

Capri Holdings (CPRI) – The company behind the Michael Kors and Versace luxury brands earned an adjusted $1.42 per share for its latest quarter, well above the 80 cent consensus estimate. Revenue also exceeded forecasts and Capri raised its annual outlook for the second time this year. The stock jumped 3.9% in premarket action.

Restaurant Brands (QSR) – The parent of Tim Hortons, Popeyes and Burger King reported adjusted quarterly earnings of 77 cents per share, 51 cents above estimates, and revenue also came in above Wall Street forecasts. Results got a boost from an increasing number of customers visiting restaurants as the pandemic receded.

Amazon (AMZN) – Amazon shares fell 6.6% in the premarket after it missed Wall Street revenue estimates for the first time since the third quarter of 2018. It did, however, report a quarterly profit of $15.12 per share, which beat the consensus estimate of $12.30.

Pinterest (PINS) – Pinterest stock was hammered 21.2% in premarket trading after the image-sharing website operator reported a quarterly decline in monthly average users. Pinterest had seen usage surge during the pandemic as people remained at home and spent more time in front of their computers. Pinterest did, however, beat analyst estimates for both profit and revenue for its latest quarter.

T-Mobile US (TMUS) – T-Mobile reported quarterly earnings of 78 cents per share, 25 cents higher than Street forecasts, while the mobile service provider also saw revenue beat estimates. Higher demand for 5G devices and services helped boost its subscriber numbers.

Gilead Sciences (GILD) – Gilead came in 14 cents ahead of estimates with an adjusted quarterly profit of $1.87 per share, while the drug maker's revenue exceeded estimates as well. However, sales of Gilead's flagship HIV drugs fell 2% during the quarter, and the stock lost 1.5% in premarket trading.

Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) – Texas Roadhouse beat estimates by 9 cents with quarterly earnings of $1.08 per share, while the restaurant chain's revenue was also above Street forecasts. However, Texas Roadhouse did say it expects food costs to continue to rise and its stock fell 5.2% in the premarket.