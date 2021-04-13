States Rush to Replace J&J Vaccine Appointments After FDA Recommends Pause

More than a dozen states took steps to halt vaccinations with Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccine.

Those actions came after the FDA and CDC recommended a pause in use of J&J's vaccine after six women in the U.S., out of the nearly 7 million who have received the vaccine, developed a rare blood clotting disorder.

For appointments with J&J's vaccine scheduled today, New York vaccination sites will use Pfizer's version in its place, a top health official in the state said.

The states, like the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, stressed that they were acting out of an abundance of caution, as more than 6.8 million doses of J&J's vaccine have been injected and only six of the blood-clotting cases have so far been reported.

New York Heath Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker said the state will "immediately" stop administering the single-dose J&J vaccine, and will use Pfizer's two-shot vaccine in its place for already-scheduled appointments.

At least 20 other states, and Washington, D.C., also announced that they are taking J&J's vaccine doses out of their distribution plans.

New Jersey's Department of Health said that all vaccination sites in the state "have been told to cancel or put on hold appointments for the J&J vaccine until further notice." The agency said it will work with those sites to replace J&J appointments with an alternative two-dose vaccine.

For individuals scheduled to receive the J&J vaccine, the Department will work with all vaccination sites to make arrangements for the administration of an alternative two-dose vaccine. We will work with all sites, as needed, to reschedule vaccination appointments. — NJDOH (@NJDeptofHealth) April 13, 2021

Virginia "will cease all Johnson & Johnson vaccines" while the FDA investigates the "extremely rare possible side effect," according to a statement from the state's vaccination coordinator, Dr. Danny Avula.

Connecticut's Department of Public Health recommended all Covid vaccine providers stop using J&J's vaccine "for the time being" while the FDA and the CDC complete their review.

Statement from @CTDPH on this morning’s announcement from the CDC and FDA that it is recommending that all states pause administering the J&J COVID-19 vaccine ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Rjxyof5HBT — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) April 13, 2021

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and top health officials in his state issued a similar advisory.

We are advising all Ohio vaccine providers to temporarily pause using the Johnson and Johnson (Janssen) vaccine.



⬇ pic.twitter.com/wLhDTxwA9e — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) April 13, 2021

Massachusetts' Department of Public Health notified all vaccine providers in the state to stop administering the J&J vaccine, "effective immediately."

The Department of Public Health is notifying all Massachusetts providers to pause administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, effective immediately. @CDCgov @US_FDA (2/2) pic.twitter.com/65ueAZIV2E — Mass. Public Health (@MassDPH) April 13, 2021

