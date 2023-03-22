S&P 500 Futures Are Little Changed as Investors Weigh Fed Outlook on Rate Hikes: Live Updates

U.S. equity futures were slightly higher on Wednesday evening as traders digested the latest policy update from the Federal Reserve.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 71 points, or 0.2%. S&P 500 futures rose 0.2%and Nasdaq 100 futures advanced by 0.1%.

The major averages tumbled in regular trading, with the Dow losing more than 530 points, or 1.6%, after rising as much as 201 points earlier in the day. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite each dropped more than 1.6%.

The Fed's decision and subsequent comments by Chair Jerome Powell at the conclusion of the policymakers' two-day meeting weighed on stocks.

The central bank raised rates by 25 basis points, as expected. It also hinted that its inflation-fighting tightening campaign could be nearing the end, with the removal of the phrase "ongoing increases" from its statement.

"The Fed's vote of confidence in the economy is great news, but it's also a reminder that inflation is still the main issue in policymakers' minds," said Callie Cox, U.S. analyst at eToro. "Investors thought the banking crisis could weigh on growth enough to ease inflation, but the Fed isn't taking any chances. Rates could stay high until we see an obvious deceleration in the job market. The trades we've seen dominate markets over the past two weeks could get unwound quickly, too."

A sharp drop in regional bank stocks also weighed on the market, as well as comments from Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who said the U.S. is not currently working on "blanket insurance" for bank deposits, in comments to the U.S. Senate appropriations subcommittee.

Traders are looking forward to the weekly jobless claims update at 8:30 a.m. ET. New home sales data will also be released.

In earnings, General Mills and Darden Restaurants are scheduled to report their latest financial results Thursday.

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours

These are the stocks making the biggest moves in extended trading.

Steelcase — Shares of the furniture company jumped 11% on Wednesday evening following a strong earnings report for its most recent quarter.

Coinbase — Shares of the crypto services company dropped about 7% after the SEC issued it a Wells notice, warning the exchange that it identified potential violations of U.S. securities law.

KB Home — Shares of the home retailer rose 2.7% after the company reported better than expected financial results. The company also announced a $500 million buyback program.

For more big movers check out our full list here.

— Tanaya Macheel

Stock futures open flat on Wednesday

U.S. equity futures opened flat on Wednesday night.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 47 points, or 0.15%. S&P 500 futures inched higher by 0.08% and Nasdaq 100 futures dipped 0.04%.

In regular trading, the major averages tumbled. The Dow lost more than 530 points, or 1.6%. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite each closed down by more than 1.6%.

— Tanaya Macheel