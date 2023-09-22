Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey, wife charged with bribery

U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey and his wife Nadine have been indicted in New York on federal bribery charges related to an allegedly corrupt relationship with three businessmen.

U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey and his wife Nadine have been indicted in New York on federal bribery charges related to their allegedly "corrupt relationship" with three businessmen from their home state to protect those men and benefit the nation of Egypt.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Manhattan has scheduled a press conference for 11 a.m. ET Friday to discuss the indictment, which also charges the three businessmen: Wael Hana, Jose Uribe and Fred Daibes.

The indictment says that the Democrat Menendez and his wife from at least 2018 through 2022 accepted "hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes in exchange for using Menendez's power and influence as Senator" to benefit the men and Egypt.

"Those bribes included cash, gold, payments toward a home mortgage, compensation for a low-or-no-who job, a luxury vehicle, and other things of value," according to the indictment issued by a grand jury in Manhattan federal court.

Chip Somodevilla | Getty Images

Menendez, who is up for reelection in 2024, is the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

He and Nadine are charged with three counts: conspiracy to commit bribery, conspiracy to commit honest services fraud, and conspiracy to commit extortion under color of official right.

Hana, Uribe and Daibes are charged with the first two of those criminal counts.

A phone message left at Menendez's personal Senate office was not immediately returned. A spokesman for the Senate Foreign Relations Committee did not respond to a request for comment from CNBC.

The indictment says that during a June 2022 raid on the Menendezs' New Jersey home and a safe deposit box, federal agents found cash, gold and a "luxury vehicle that were the "fruits of [the couple's] corrupt bribery agreement" with the businessmen.

"Over $480,000 in cash—much of it stuffed into envelopes and hidden in clothing, closets, and a safe—was discovered in the home, along with over $70,000 in Nadine Menendez's safe deposit box," the indictment said.

"Some of the envelopes contained the fingerprints and/or DNA of Daibes or his driver," the charging document said.

Source: SDNY

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.