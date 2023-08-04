Jailed Putin critic Alexei Navalny handed 19 more years in prison

Kremlin opposition leader Alexei Navalny was sentenced to 19 more years in prison after being found guilty in a Russian court on a series of charges.

Navalny, one of Russian President Vladimir Putin's most vocal critics, was already serving two prison sentences.

United Nations human rights chief Volker Turk called for Navalny's immediate release and slammed the "vague and overly broad charges."

Kremlin opposition leader Alexei Navalny was sentenced to 19 more years in prison after being found guilty in a Russian court on a series of charges, his team confirmed Friday.

Navalny faced charges of inciting and financing "extremist activity" and "rehabilitating Nazi ideology," charges he and his supporters reject.

In a social media post on Thursday, Navalny said that he expected to receive a "Stalinist" prison term. He has also condemned Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, calling it "the most stupid and senseless war of the 21st century."

2/21 It's going to be a huge term. This is what's called a "Stalinist" term. They asked for 20 years so they will give 18 or something around it. It doesn't really matter, because the terrorism case is on the way. I could get another 10 years there. — Alexey Navalny (@navalny) August 3, 2023

Navalny, one of Russian President Vladimir Putin's most vocal critics, was already serving two prison sentences. A nine-year prison sentence on charges of embezzlement and fraud and more than two years for a parole violation.

Friday's sentence marks Navalny's third and longest prison term.

The Biden administration said it will continue to advocate for Navalny and the "more than 500 other designated political prisoners Russia holds."

"For years, the Kremlin has attempted to silence Navalny and prevent his calls for transparency and accountability from reaching the Russian people," State Department spokesman Matt Miller wrote in a statement.

"By conducting this latest trial in secret and limiting his lawyers' access to purported evidence, Russian authorities illustrated yet again both the baselessness of their case and the lack of due process afforded to those who dare to criticize the regime," Miller added.

United Nations human rights chief Volker Turk called for Navalny's immediate release and slammed the "vague and overly broad charges."

"The new sentence imposed today on opposition figure Alexei Navalny raises renewed serious concerns about judicial harassment and instrumentalization of the court system for political purposes in Russia," Turk wrote in a statement.

Evgenia Novozhenina | Reuters

Navalny has been held in a remote penal colony since 2021. His detention came after spending nearly half a year in Germany recovering from a nerve agent poisoning in August 2020.

A month after his poisoning, the German government said that the Russian dissident was exposed to a chemical nerve agent, adding the toxicology report provided "unequivocal evidence." The nerve agent was in the family of Novichok, which was developed by the Soviet Union. Toxicology tests conducted in France and Sweden also came to the same conclusion.

The Kremlin has repeatedly denied having a role in Navalny's poisoning.

In March 2021, the United States sanctioned seven members of the Russian government for the alleged poisoning and subsequent detention of Navalny. At the time, the sanctions were the first to target Moscow under President Joe Biden's administration.