Italy launched a new digital nomad visa—find out if you qualify and where to apply

If you're a digital nomad or a remote worker looking for your next home away from home, consider Italy. The country's new digital nomad visa went into effect his month, according to Euronews.

Italy's government defines digital nomads as a citizen of non-EU states who carry out "a highly qualified work activity with the use of technological tools capable of allowing them to work remotely," Euronews states.

The worker should either be self-employed, in collaboration with, or as an employee of a company.

To take advantage of Italy's new digital nomad visa, remote workers must have an annual income of at least three times the minimum level required for exemption from participating in healthcare costs. That amounts to just under €28,000 annually or $30,051 USD.

Italy also requires applicants to have health insurance for the duration of their stay, suitable accommodations, and proof that they have been digital nomads or remote workers in another place for at least six months.

The visa is good for one year and can be renewed. Family members can be added to the application, but final approval is at the government's discretion.

Applicants must visit a valid Italian consulate in their country of residence and submit a declaration signed by their employer as part of the process.

Euronews also reports that applicants convicted of a crime within the last five years will automatically be rejected.

Once the visa is approved, digital nomads or remote workers will have eight days from their arrival in Italy to apply for a resident permit.

This digital nomad visa is just one of the many ways Italy is attracting people to its coasts. Since the late 2010s, towns in the country have been going viral for selling homes for 1 euro, or roughly $1.07, as a way to get foreign investments and bring population numbers back up.

Conversions to USD were done on April 12, 2024, using OANDA conversion rates of 1 euro to 1.07 USD. All amounts are rounded to the nearest dollar.

