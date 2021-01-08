House Could Move to Impeach Trump by Next Week, Top Democrat Says

Rep. Katherine Clark, the fourth-ranking House Democrat, says the chamber could vote to impeach President Donald Trump by "mid-next week."

Democrats are calling on Vice President Mike Pence and the Cabinet to remove the president after a pro-Trump mob overran the Capitol, but say they will take action if the executive branch does not.

Democratic lawmakers say it is dangerous to leave Trump in office even until President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20.

The House could move next week to impeach President Donald Trump if Vice President Mike Pence and the Cabinet do not remove the president before then, a top Democrat said Friday.

Rep. Katherine Clark of Massachusetts, the fourth-ranking House Democrat, told CNN that the chamber could act "as early as mid-next week." She said the House could take steps to bring articles of impeachment to the floor without going through committee hearings and votes.

The House has prepared to impeach Trump an unprecedented second time after a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol on Wednesday and delayed Congress' formal count of President-elect Joe Biden's election win. At least five people, including a U.S. Capitol Police officer, died as a result of the attack on the legislature.

Reps. David Cicilline, D-R.I., Ted Lieu, D-Calif., and Jamie Raskin, D-Md., plan to introduce articles of impeachment on Monday related to Trump inciting the riots, NBC News reported. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has not yet signed off on their plan, according to NBC. It is unclear whether the full House will vote on impeaching Trump.

Trump spoke to his supporters before they marched on the Capitol, spouting conspiracy theories that widespread fraud cost him the election. He lied to them about the results for two months before he acknowledged Thursday that a "new administration" would take power.

Biden will take office on Jan. 20. Democrats have called for Trump's removal as they warn he could further degrade democratic institutions or put more lives at risk during his final days in office.

But it is unclear whether they have enough time to remove the president before Inauguration Day — or how many Republicans will join them in the process. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who voted to object to counting Biden's Arizona and Pennsylvania electoral wins after the mob attacked the Capitol, said he opposed impeachment because it will "only divide our country more."

Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., called Thursday for Pence and Trump's Cabinet to remove Trump by invoking the 25th Amendment. They said he could not remain in office after inciting an "insurrection." More than 190 other lawmakers, only one of them a Republican, have also called for Trump's removal since the attack.

Pelosi and Schumer said invoking the 25th Amendment, which requires support from Pence and a majority of the Cabinet, would be the quickest way to remove Trump. However, Pence reportedly does not back the move. While officials including Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed the prospect of removing Trump, they decided not to take the step for now.

Melina Mara | The Washington Post | Getty Images

Pelosi and Schumer threatened Thursday to move forward with impeachment if Pence and the Cabinet do no act. In a letter to Democrats on Friday, Pelosi said she and Schumer "hope to hear from [Pence] as soon as possible" about whether he will invoke the 25th Amendment.

"If the President does not leave office imminently and willingly, the Congress will proceed with our action," she wrote.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., called for the president's removal Thursday. He said he could take steps to expedite the process.

"We have a limited period of time in which to act," Nadler said in a statement. "The nation cannot afford a lengthy, drawn out process, and I support bringing articles of impeachment directly to the House floor."

Pelosi did not address her plans for impeachment during a Democratic caucus call on Friday, NBC News reported. She plans to speak to Biden about the process on Friday, according to NBC.

The Democratic-held House would have enough support to impeach Trump, likely with a handful of Republican votes. The chamber did so once in December 2019.

But the GOP-controlled Senate, which acquitted the president last year, may not follow suit. Only one Republican — Mitt Romney of Utah — voted to remove Trump after his first impeachment trial.

Until Democratic Sens.-elect Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff from Georgia are sworn in to seal a Democratic majority, Republicans will hold a 51-48 edge in the Senate. A two-thirds vote to remove Trump would need 66 votes, with 18 Republicans on board.

At least one Republican who voted against removing Trump the first time would give it more serious consideration now.

"If the House, they come together and have a process, I would definitely consider whatever articles they might move, because as I've told you, I believe the president has disregarded his oath of office. ... What he did was wicked," Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., told CBS on Friday.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., argued in a Friday tweet that impeaching Trump now would "do more harm than good." He said the effort to remove a president who helped to spark a siege of the Capitol "would not only be unsuccessful in the Senate but would be a dangerous precedent for the future of the presidency."

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.