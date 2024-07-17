Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

First Horizon CEO talks regional bank competition after earnings miss

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

Source: CNBC
  • After First Horizon posted an earnings miss Wednesday morning, the regional bank's CEO Bryan Jordan told CNBC's Jim Cramer there is stiff competition in the industry that could continue for the rest of the year.
  • "We're seeing a tremendous amount of competition. It tends to be very aggressive for money market and CD deposit rates," Jordan said. "We see a lot of specials in the marketplace, and what we experienced this quarter was a little bit of a shift in what we'd seen in previous quarters."

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

After First Horizon posted an earnings miss Wednesday morning, the regional bank's CEO Bryan Jordan told CNBC's Jim Cramer there is stiff competition in the industry that could continue for the rest of the year.

"We're seeing a tremendous amount of competition. It tends to be very aggressive for money market and CD deposit rates," Jordan said. "We see a lot of specials in the marketplace, and what we experienced this quarter was a little bit of a shift in what we'd seen in previous quarters."

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Jordan continued, saying this competition "drove a little bit of an increase in costs," as First Horizon matched rates for customers, raising the cost of deposits. But he said that his company "will continue to defend our customer base," adding that he thinks about business in the long term, not on a quarter-to-quarter basis.

First Horizon is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, and has locations across 12 states, primarily in the southeast. By Wednesday's close, First Horizon shares were down 5.79%.

According to Jordan, the remainder of the year may be "a bit of a dog fight" due to the uncertainty surrounding both the presidential election and the Federal Reserve's decision regarding interest rates. He pointed out that the outcome of the election will affect regulation, taxation and competition in the economy. He added that it's unclear when the Fed will cut rates and by how much they plan to do so.

Money Report

news 14 mins ago

Asia-Pacific markets set to mostly fall after Nasdaq records its worst day since 2022

news 49 mins ago

Cramer's Lightning Round: I like AeroVironment

"I think when those two questions get resolved, the economy ought to star to accelerate, loan demand ought to pick up a little bit," he said. "But I do think we see optimistic reasons to feel good about '25 and beyond."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video NBC: TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us