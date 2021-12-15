Fire Breaks Out at Hong Kong's World Trade Centre, 13 People Sent to Hospital

Thirteen people have been sent to hospital and dozens more are awaiting rescue after a fire broke out at Hong Kong's World Trade Centre on Wednesday.

The fire — categorized as a level three incident on a scale of one to five — was "largely put out" at 4.30pm local time, the government said.

The blaze, which started past noon Hong Kong time, left around 150 people trapped on the roof, local media reported. Another 1,200 people were evacuated after smoke filled the busy shopping and office complex, they said.

"Firemen used two jets and mobilised two breathing apparatus teams to fight the blaze," according to the statement.

The cause of the fire is still unclear. However, the South China Morning Post reported that it broke out in a meter room and spread to scaffolding on portions of the building that are under renovation.

Authorities said 13 people "felt unwell" and were sent to hospitals. They are currently being treated at one of the following hospitals: Queen Mary Hospital, Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital, and Ruttonjee Hospital for treatment.

The group of around 150 people who were trapped were said to have moved from a restaurant to a podium on the 39th floor when the fire broke out and smoke filled the dining area, according to local broadcaster RTHK.

The outbreak comes amid the busy Christmas season at one of the city's biggest shopping areas.

— CNBC's Vivian Kam contributed to this report.