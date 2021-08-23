European Markets Edge Higher, Looking to Bounce Back From Worst Week Since February; Sainsburys Up 11%

IHS Markit's flash composite PMI for the euro zone, which looks at activity across both manufacturing and services, hit a two-month low of 59.5 in August versus 60.2 in July.

European shares are coming off their sharpest weekly decline since February, as traders monitored issues such as global monetary policy, the delta Covid variant and China's tech crackdown.

LONDON — European markets were slightly higher on Monday, looking to rebound after recording their worst week since February.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was up 0.2% by mid-morning, having trimmed some of its earlier gains. Retail stocks added 1.5% while utilities fell 1.3%.

Shares in Asia-Pacific advanced during Monday's trade as Hong Kong's Hang Seng index bounced back after slipping into bear market territory last week.

Stateside, stock futures were higher in early premarket trading after a volatile week on Wall Street, with investors eyeing the Federal Reserve for hints at tapering its monetary stimulus.

On the data front, the euro zone economy lost some momentum in August, but remains on track for strong third-quarter growth, according to preliminary data published Monday.

In corporate news, Nvidia Corp's $40 billion takeover of British chip designer ARM is hanging in the balance after the U.K.'s competition watchdog said the deal would require a drawn out investigation.

Meanwhile British asset management firm Janus Henderson has projected that global dividend payouts will rise to $1.39 trillion in 2021, nearing pre-pandemic levels.

In terms of individual share price movement, British supermarket chain Sainsburys surged more than 11% after reports of takeover interest from private equity firms.

At the bottom of the European blue chip index, Switzerland's Cembra Money Bank plummeted more than 25% after terminating a credit card partnership with compatriot retailer Migros.

