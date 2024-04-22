European markets head for higher open, buoyed by rebound on Wall Street

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are heading for a higher open Tuesday, building on positive momentum in the previous session.

Regional markets closed higher Monday, buoyed by a rebound in tech stocks on Wall Street, and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 clocked its fourth daily gain Monday and surpassed its previous record close set on Feb. 20, 2023.

U.K. stocks were boosted, while sterling tumbled against the U.S. dollar as investors raised bets on a summer interest rate cut from the Bank of England.

Investors in the region are looking ahead to bank earnings this week, and will be keeping an eye on a range of tech earnings stateside, with Tesla reporting during U.S. trading hours Tuesday.

In Europe Tuesday, earnings are set to come from Renault, Kering, OVH, Novartis and Associated British Foods. On the data front, preliminary manufacturing and services purchasing managers' index data for the euro zone in April will be released.

Overnight, Asia-Pacific markets extended gains from Monday as investors look toward flash business activity figures from Australia, Japan and India. U.S. stock futures were little changed on Monday night.

Novartis raises guidance after first-quarter results beat expectations

Swiss drugmaker Novartis raised its full-year guidance after reporting better-than-expected first-quarter results led by the success of products including heart failure drug Entresto and psoriasis drug Cosentyx.

The company said 2024 net sales were set to grow by a high-single to low double-digit percentage, while adjusted operating income was expected to grow by a low double-digit to mid-teens percentage.

It previously forecast adjusted operating income to increase by a "high single-digit" percentage and sales growth to rise by a "mid single-digit."

— Karen Gilchrist

Renault first-quarter sales rise 1.8%

French automaker Renault on Tuesday reported a 1.8% uptick in its first-quarter revenue, led by strong performance in its financing business.

The company sold 549,099 units in the three-month period, with revenue totaling 11.7 billion euros ($12.47 billion). That's slightly above a company-provided consensus of a slight annual drop to 11.49 billion euros.

— Karen Gilchrist

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are set to open in positive territory Tuesday, building on gains seen at the start of the new trading week.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 39 points higher at 8,070, Germany's DAX up 117 points at 17,969, France's CAC 36 points higher at 8,057 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 98 points at 33,628, according to data from IG.

Earnings are set to come from Renault, Kering, OVH and Novartis, and Associated British Foods releases interim results. On the data front, preliminary manufacturing and services purchasing managers' index data for the euro zone in April will be released.

— Holly Ellyatt