Cramer's Lightning Round: You Are Fighting the Fed With Discover Financial

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Discover Financial Services: "You are fighting the Fed with DFS. You are in the Fed's crosshairs, man. No place to be."
DuPont De Nemours Inc: "I actually like Corteva. ... I think the ag group is ready to roll again, as in bull market mode."
Royalty Pharma PLC: "I like it, and I'm going to stick with it. It's not big, but it's not bad."
Tellurian Inc: "It's at $2, and stocks stop at $0. They don't go to minus $2. So, I'm okay with Tellurian."
Zoetis Inc: "I think the stock is now undervalued. ... It's a buy."
Antero Midstream Corp: "I think Antero is terrific."
