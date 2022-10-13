Cramer's Lightning Round: You Are Fighting the Fed With Discover Financial

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Discover Financial Services: "You are fighting the Fed with DFS. You are in the Fed's crosshairs, man. No place to be."

DuPont De Nemours Inc: "I actually like Corteva. ... I think the ag group is ready to roll again, as in bull market mode."

Royalty Pharma PLC: "I like it, and I'm going to stick with it. It's not big, but it's not bad."

Tellurian Inc: "It's at $2, and stocks stop at $0. They don't go to minus $2. So, I'm okay with Tellurian."

Zoetis Inc: "I think the stock is now undervalued. ... It's a buy."

Antero Midstream Corp: "I think Antero is terrific."

