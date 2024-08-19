Cramer's Lightning Round: KKR is a ‘really great company'

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Datadog: "Datadog is a hugely fabulous company, and there were people who were trying to buy it for $20 billion before it ever became public. My problem is that it's just the definition of enterprise software...there's too many people in that business, so I am going to have to reiterate, I don't trust it yet, but it is a very good company."

KKR: "It's one of the best-run companies in the world...I think it's a really great company."

NextEra Energy Partners: "...Not sure why we can buy it other than a big dividend, and I'm afraid of that, I'm sorry."

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com