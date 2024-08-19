Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: KKR is a ‘really great company'

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

Gene Blevins | Reuters
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Datadog: "Datadog is a hugely fabulous company, and there were people who were trying to buy it for $20 billion before it ever became public. My problem is that it's just the definition of enterprise software...there's too many people in that business, so I am going to have to reiterate, I don't trust it yet, but it is a very good company."

KKR: "It's one of the best-run companies in the world...I think it's a really great company."

NextEra Energy Partners: "...Not sure why we can buy it other than a big dividend, and I'm afraid of that, I'm sorry."

