Covid Live Blog: UK PM Johnson to Get AstraZeneca Vaccine, Urges Others to Get Inoculated

President Joe Biden on Thursday announced his administration met his goal of delivering 100 million Covid-19 vaccine shots earlier than his first 100 days deadline. As more Americans seek vaccination, more states are allowing larger indoor gatherings and announcing reopening guidelines for businesses, like stadiums and health clubs. In contrast, Chancellor Angela Merkel is set to meet with leaders of Germany's 16 federal states on Monday to discuss extending a lockdown that began in mid-December as coronavirus infections in Europe have been on the rise in recent weeks.

The U.S. is recording at least 54,400 new Covid-19 cases and at least 1,200 virus-related deaths each day, based on a seven-day average calculated by CNBC using Johns Hopkins University data.

The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University:

Global cases: More than 121.88 million

Global deaths: At least 2.69 million

U.S. cases: More than 29.66 million

U.S. deaths: At least 539,699

Pandemic pushed 75 million more people into poverty in India, study shows

A Pew Research Center analysis showed about 75 million more people in India fell into poverty last year because of the pandemic-induced economic recession, reports CNBC's Yen Nee Lee.

That number for India accounts for nearly 60% of the global increase in poverty in 2020, the analysis showed. It defined the poor as people who live on $2 or less daily.

The increase in poverty in India "claws back several years of progress on this front," Rakesh Kochhar, senior researcher at Pew Research Center, wrote in a report.

—Melodie Warner

Retro Fitness CEO on easing Covid restrictions

Andrew Alfano, CEO of Retro Fitness, joined CNBC's "Worldwide Exchange" to discuss the process of reopening gyms in New Jersey and across the country.

UK PM to receive Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, says others should do the same

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is due to receive the coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford.

Johnson, 56, has sought to reassure the public that the shot is both safe and effective following safety concerns around the world. Several countries in Europe had suspended the vaccine as a precautionary measure after reports of blood clots in some vaccinated people.

U.K. and EU regulators have said there was no evidence the Covid-19 vaccine had caused blood clots.

Johnson was himself treated in hospital for Covid-19 in April last year and spent days in an intensive care unit.

— Sam Meredith

Dr. Peter Hotez backs Fauci in his showdown with Sen. Paul over masks

Dr. Peter Hotez sided with one of the nation's top doctors following a showdown between Republican Sen. Rand Paul and Dr. Anthony Fauci on Capitol Hill over masks.

"Dr. Fauci is absolutely right, Senator Paul is absolutely wrong, and that's the way it's been for the last 14 months," Hotez said.

Paul claimed on Thursday that people who already have Covid antibodies aren't at risk and don't need to wear masks. The Kentucky Senator also accused Fauci of wearing two masks simply as "theater."

The White House chief medical advisor emphatically pushed back against Paul's comments saying, "I totally disagree with you."

—Emily DeCiccio

