Bezos' Blue Origin stands down on debut launch of New Glenn rocket

By Ruxandra Iordache,CNBC

The Blue Origin New Glenn rocket sits at Launch Complex 36 prior to its scheduled early morning Jan. 13 launch at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. 
Miguel J. Rodriguez Carrillo | Getty Images News | Getty Images
  • Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin called off the inaugural launch of its key New Glenn rocket following last-minute issues on the vehicle.

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin on Monday called off the inaugural launch of its key New Glenn rocket following last-minute issues on the vehicle, in a blow to its bid to compete with Elon Musk's SpaceX in the satellite space.

The launch was slated to take place out of Florida as of 1 a.m. ET.

"We're standing down on today's launch attempt to troubleshoot a vehicle subsystem issue that will take us beyond our launch window. We're reviewing opportunities for our next launch attempt," the company said on the X social media platform.

This breaking news story is being updated.

