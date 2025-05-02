Jim Cramer's positive on Shake Shack despite earnings miss: ‘It's a compelling story'

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday gave several reasons to like Shake Shack, even after the burger chain's recent quarter missed expectations.

"Shake Shack's quarter came up short on several key metrics, but the stock still managed to rally, in part because it was already down so much, but also because their margins are improving, and management's got countless growth initiatives going," he said.

Shake Shack reported a disappointing quarter on Thursday, as revenue and earnings came in light, and the company cut its full-year forecast. However, after an initial decline, shares managed to jump and closed up 6.38% on Friday.

Cramer suggested Shake Shack's restaurant-level profit margin was a bright spot, as it actually grew more than expected. The company said business benefited from lower costs of paper and food as well as labor, claiming it has become more efficient with throughput. He also said that guidance was more mixed than fully negative, as Shack Shack raised its three-year forecast for restaurant-level profit margin.

Commentary on the conference call was also encouraging, Cramer continued. Management seemed confident that negative foot traffic this quarter is temporary, he said. The company attributed the issue in part to inclement weather in larger markets and said momentum started to pick up in April as spring progressed. He also noted that despite tariff concerns, the company still plans to reduce the costs of building new locations by 10%.

Shake Shack also claimed it had an edge in combatting the persistent industry-wide challenge of inflation, Cramer pointed out. The fast food maker outfit said it exited the quarter with less than 2% menu pricing increases compared to last year and indicated it is focused on keeping prices in check. But consumers seem to be responding well even to pricier items, Cramer pointed out, as Shake Shack saw success with a new shake that went viral and cost about $8.

While Cramer said he's interested in the stock, and "this regional to national growth story won't exhaust itself any time soon," investors may want to wait to buy because of its recent gains.

"I think this is a very compelling story," he said. "You may want to wait for a better entry point after today being up 6%, but I got to tell you, Shake Shack — it's here, it's bottomed, I like it."

Shake Shack did not immediately respond to request for comment.

