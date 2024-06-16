Money Report

Asia-Pacific markets all slide ahead of key China data

By Lim Hui Jie,CNBC

Ying Tang | NurPhoto | Getty Images
  • China will release key economic data for May, including its urban unemployment rate, retail sales and industrial production numbers.
  • The People's Bank of China is also expected to hold its medium term lending facility rate unchanged at 2.5%.

Asia-Pacific markets are all lower on Monday as the region looks to key economic data out from China.

The world's second-largest economy will release May numbers for its retail sales, industrial output and urban unemployment rate.

The People's Bank of China is also expected to announce its one-year medium term lending facility rate, with economists polled by Reuters forecasting no change to the current rate of 2.5%.

Hong Kong Hang Seng index futures were at 17,794, lower than the HSI's last close of 17,941.78.

Japan's Nikkei 225 tumbled 1.26% on its open, while the Topix also saw a similar loss of 1.07%.

South Korea's Kospi slipped 0.55%, and the small-cap Kospi inched down 0.27%.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 started the day down 0.12%. Traders will be bracing for the Reserve Bank of Australia's rate decision on Tuesday.

On Friday in the U.S., the Nasdaq Composite notched a fifth straight winning session, adding 0.12%, while the S&P 500 inched lower by 0.04%, to snap a four-day winning streak.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.15%, to mark four straight days of losses.

—CNBC's Lisa Kailai Han and Brian Evans contributed to this report.

