Asia-Pacific markets all slide ahead of key China data

China will release key economic data for May, including its urban unemployment rate, retail sales and industrial production numbers.

The People's Bank of China is also expected to hold its medium term lending facility rate unchanged at 2.5%.

Asia-Pacific markets are all lower on Monday as the region looks to key economic data out from China.

The world's second-largest economy will release May numbers for its retail sales, industrial output and urban unemployment rate.

The People's Bank of China is also expected to announce its one-year medium term lending facility rate, with economists polled by Reuters forecasting no change to the current rate of 2.5%.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Hong Kong Hang Seng index futures were at 17,794, lower than the HSI's last close of 17,941.78.

Japan's Nikkei 225 tumbled 1.26% on its open, while the Topix also saw a similar loss of 1.07%.

South Korea's Kospi slipped 0.55%, and the small-cap Kospi inched down 0.27%.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 started the day down 0.12%. Traders will be bracing for the Reserve Bank of Australia's rate decision on Tuesday.

On Friday in the U.S., the Nasdaq Composite notched a fifth straight winning session, adding 0.12%, while the S&P 500 inched lower by 0.04%, to snap a four-day winning streak.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.15%, to mark four straight days of losses.

—CNBC's Lisa Kailai Han and Brian Evans contributed to this report.