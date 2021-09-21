Amazon Has Rewarded Eight Workers Who Got Vaccinated With Free Cars Or $100,000 Payouts

Amazon awarded cars and $100,000 cash awards to a handful of warehouse and Whole Foods employees who got vaccinated.

The company in August launched the "Max Your Vax" sweepstakes to nudge workers to get the coronavirus shot, offering up cars, cash bonuses and vacation packages.

Amazon gave away cars and $100,000 cash bonuses to a handful of vaccinated warehouse workers as part of its running sweepstakes to encourage employees to get inoculated.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Four warehouse workers and a Whole Foods employee were awarded cars worth as much as $40,000 after they provided proof of Covid-19 vaccination, the company announced Monday in an Instagram post on its "Amazon Vest Life" account, which distributes news and lifestyle content for front-line employees.

Last week, three warehouse and Whole Foods employees were given $100,000 cash awards for getting vaccinated, Amazon said in a separate Instagram post.

Amazon in August launched a sweepstakes to reward employees who'd gotten the Covid-19 vaccine and encourage holdouts to get their shots. Called "Max Your Vax," it offers employees the chance to win cars, a week of paid time off complete with a $12,000 vacation package, as well as cash awards worth $100,000 and $500,000.

A total of 18 prizes will be awarded this month through mid-October, according to Amazon. To participate, employees provide proof that they're fully vaccinated via an internal website.

Amazon hasn't required its front-line workers to get vaccinated, but these sweepstakes serve as a nudge to encourage vaccination. Amazon has also offered bonuses of up to $100 to employees and new hires who show proof of vaccination.

Amazon is eager for its hundreds of thousands of front-line workers to get vaccinated as the Covid delta variant spreads rapidly across the globe. The company has resumed some coronavirus safety measures that were previously in place, including mask mandates in U.S. warehouses. Additionally, Amazon is working to restart its coronavirus testing program in its warehouses after winding down its on-site testing facilities, the Seattle Times reported.

Representatives from Amazon didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.