Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
coronavirus

Amazon Has Rewarded Eight Workers Who Got Vaccinated With Free Cars Or $100,000 Payouts

By Annie Palmer, CNBC

Getty Images
  • Amazon awarded cars and $100,000 cash awards to a handful of warehouse and Whole Foods employees who got vaccinated.
  • The company in August launched the "Max Your Vax" sweepstakes to nudge workers to get the coronavirus shot, offering up cars, cash bonuses and vacation packages.

Amazon gave away cars and $100,000 cash bonuses to a handful of vaccinated warehouse workers as part of its running sweepstakes to encourage employees to get inoculated.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Four warehouse workers and a Whole Foods employee were awarded cars worth as much as $40,000 after they provided proof of Covid-19 vaccination, the company announced Monday in an Instagram post on its "Amazon Vest Life" account, which distributes news and lifestyle content for front-line employees.

Last week, three warehouse and Whole Foods employees were given $100,000 cash awards for getting vaccinated, Amazon said in a separate Instagram post.

Money Report

business 36 mins ago

Toast Sells Shares in IPO at $40, Topping Range and Valuing Restaurant-Tech Company at $20 Billion

Technology 45 mins ago

Asia's Food Spending Is Set to Double to More Than $8 Trillion by 2030, Report Finds

Amazon in August launched a sweepstakes to reward employees who'd gotten the Covid-19 vaccine and encourage holdouts to get their shots. Called "Max Your Vax," it offers employees the chance to win cars, a week of paid time off complete with a $12,000 vacation package, as well as cash awards worth $100,000 and $500,000.

A total of 18 prizes will be awarded this month through mid-October, according to Amazon. To participate, employees provide proof that they're fully vaccinated via an internal website.

Amazon hasn't required its front-line workers to get vaccinated, but these sweepstakes serve as a nudge to encourage vaccination. Amazon has also offered bonuses of up to $100 to employees and new hires who show proof of vaccination.

Amazon is eager for its hundreds of thousands of front-line workers to get vaccinated as the Covid delta variant spreads rapidly across the globe. The company has resumed some coronavirus safety measures that were previously in place, including mask mandates in U.S. warehouses. Additionally, Amazon is working to restart its coronavirus testing program in its warehouses after winding down its on-site testing facilities, the Seattle Times reported.

Representatives from Amazon didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

coronavirusCOVID-19TechnologyUS: NewsAmazon.com Inc.
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Vidoes Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us