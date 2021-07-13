42. Vermont

Economic Profile
Governor: Phil Scott, Republican
Population: 623,347
GDP growth (Q1 2021): 6.1%
Unemployment rate (May 2021): 2.6%
Top corporate tax rate: 8.5%
Top individual income tax rate: 8.75%
Gasoline tax: 30.46 cents/gallon
Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa1, stable/AA+, negative
Major private employers: Fletcher Allen Health Care, Casella Waste Systems
Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence
