Macy's is holding a national hiring event on Thursday, July 15, at more than 500 Macy's stores and fulfillment centers across the country.

More than 1,600 jobs will be available in Texas at Macy's stores and fulfillment centers from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m, according to a press release from the department store chain.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

According to Glassdoor.com, salaries for sales associates in Texas average around $10 an hour. Macy's did not list salaries on its online job listings.

Interested candidates are encouraged to apply online in advance, Macy's said.

Walk-in applicants are also welcome for in-person interviews on the day of the event.

In June 2020, Macy's cut 3,900 corporate jobs, roughly 3% of its total workforce, in an effort to cut costs due to the pandemic.

Pre-pandemic, in February 2020, the department store chain announced it will be shuttering 125 stores over the next three years.

For more information, you can visit Macy's website here.