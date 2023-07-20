JCPenney reopens renovated corporate headquarters at Legacy West in Plano

JCPenney announced Monday the reopening of its corporate offices at the Campus at Legacy West in Plano.

JCPenney's return to its 320,000-square-foot Plano campus marks a transformative moment for the company as it drives forward a new hybrid work strategy for 2,000 associates at the campus.

The new office is an open environment with a modern design. The campus boasts new technology to serve a hybrid workforce. JCPenney said the campus offers "best-in-class amenities for our associates, including two pickleball courts, an arcade, state-of-the-art fitness centers and a golf simulator."

"JCPenney is proud of our history in Texas and our connection to the Campus at Legacy West. As the company enters a new era, it's exciting to be returning to the same space as our original home office," said Marc Rosen, chief executive officer of JCPenney. "We're thrilled to continue our legacy here with a refreshed space that allows our associates and teams to feel empowered by offering updated workspaces that cultivate a culture of collaboration, while also giving associates control and flexibility in the way they work. Our reopened office space will also give us opportunities to connect with our community, associates, business and nonprofit partners."

In honor of its grand opening of the campus, and as part of a three-year partnership with Feeding America, JCPenney said they were giving Feeding America $175,000 to help address food insecurity in communities across the United States.