J. Crew to Close High-Profile Store in West Village

The apparel specialty store closed its Galleria Dallas store last weekend

By Maria Halkias - The Dallas Morning News

West Village

J. Crew is closing its store in Dallas’ West Village, which has only been open since late 2014.

It opened as part of the new 3700M apartment and retail tower that also houses men’s specialty retailer Suitsupply. The store, on the corner of McKinney Avenue and Blackburn Street, is one of the retailer’s largest in the Dallas-Fort Worth market and sells men’s, women’s, shoes and handbags.

West Village has attracted several new stores in the past couple of years, including Sephora where Gap used to be, and smaller digital brands such as Untuckit and Mizzen & Main. It’s considered one of Dallas’ most walkable neighborhoods.

