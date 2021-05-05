J.C. Penney

J.C. Penney's New Owners Cut 650 Jobs; Retailer Looks for Permanent Texas HQ

About 100 jobs were cut from Penney's corporate staff, which had 3,500 people mostly working remotely and from a temporary office in Lewisville.

By Maria Halkias, The Dallas Morning News

Photo taken on June 5, 2020 shows a closed J.C. Penny store in Music City Mall in Lewisville, Texas, the United States.
Dan Tian/Xinhua via Getty

J.C. Penney has cut 650 jobs in stores, field operations and corporate, or about 1.5% of its workforce of more than 50,000.

About 100 of those jobs were from Penney's Texas-based corporate staff of 3,500 people. The cuts were made last week and included the elimination of open positions. Employees were offered alternative positions when possible, Penney said.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Penney filed for bankruptcy a year ago and exited Chapter 11 in December, when the operating company was sold to its two largest landlords, Simon Property Group and Brookfield Asset Management.

Business News

privacy 10 mins ago

What To Know About Apple's New iPhone Privacy Features

gig economy 1 hour ago

Biden's Labor Department Repeals Trump-Era Rule on Gig Workers' Classification

As part of its bankruptcy reorganization last year, Penney closed more than 150 stores, eliminated distribution centers and cut back corporate staff. It entered bankruptcy with 85,000 employees and 846 stores and now has 650 stores.

Click here to read more from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.

This article tagged under:

J.C. PenneytexasbusinessThe Dallas Morning Newsbrookfield asset management
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us