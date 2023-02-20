H-E-B Buys Celina Site on Preston Road

Celina is the latest North Texas community to land on popular grocer H-E-B’s shopping list.

The San Antonio-based supermarket chain has just snapped up a prime store site on Preston Road in Celina. The almost 30-acre property is at the southeast corner of Preston and the route of the new Outer Loop.

H-E-B is the latest major retailer headed to Celina, Collin County real estate broker Rex Glendenning said. Last year, big box retailer Costco purchased a store site south of H-E-B’s location.

“Things are finally really happening on the retail front in Celina now,” Glendenning said.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Celina is one of Dallas-Fort Worth’s fastest-growing communities, with more than 33,000 residents.

Click here to read more on the land purchase from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.