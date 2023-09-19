H-E-B announces new stores in Prosper, Melissa, Rockwall

H-E-B says they'll start construction on three new North Texas locations next year in Prosper, Melissa and Rockwall.

The San-Antonio-based grocer said the store in Melissa will be located at the northeast corner of US Highway 75 and Texas Highway 121, the Prosper store will be located at the southeast corner of Frontier Parkway and the Dallas North Tollway and the Rockwall store will be on the southwest corner of John King Boulevard and Interstate 30.

The stores are all expected to open sometime in 2025. More information about these stores will be released at their respective groundbreakings early next year.

With stores located on the fringe of the Metroplex for years, until recently the Texas-based grocer has been slow to move into the big four counties of Denton, Collin, Dallas and Tarrant. Now they're full steam ahead.

On Sept. 21, 2022, H-E-B opened its first grocery store in Frisco straddling the Denton County/Collin County line. About six weeks later they opened their first Collin County location in Plano on Nov. 2, 2022. Earlier this summer, they opened their second Collin County location, in McKinney, on June 19.

Their third Collin County store, at 575 E. Exchange Parkway in Allen, will open at 6 a.m. on Oct. 4. The store will be open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

H-E-B has previously announced stores are currently in development in Alliance, Mansfield and a second Frisco location that will open in 2024. Earlier this year, the multi-format retailer announced plans to open two Joe V's Smart Shop by H-E-B stores in Dallas that will open in 2024 and 2025.

H-E-B also has existing stores in Corsicana, Ennis, Waxahachie, Burleson, Cleburne, Granbury and Hudson Oaks.