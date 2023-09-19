H-E-B's Allen store will open early next month

H-E-B says they'll open their new store in Allen next month on Oct. 4, their third location in Collin County.

With stores located on the fringe of the Metroplex for years, until recently the Texas-based grocer has been slow to move into the big four counties of Denton, Collin, Dallas and Tarrant. Now they're full steam ahead.

On Sept. 21, 2022, H-E-B opened its first grocery store in Frisco straddling the Denton County/Collin County line. About six weeks later they opened their first Collin County location in Plano on Nov. 2, 2022. Earlier this summer, they opened their second Collin County location, in McKinney, on June 19.

Their third Collin County store, at 575 E. Exchange Parkway in Allen, will open at 6 a.m. on Oct. 4. The store will be open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

"At 117,000 square feet, the H-E-B Allen store will showcase all the quality products and innovative services H-E-B customers have come to love and expect, including a full-service H-E-B Pharmacy with a drive-thru, Curbside and Home Delivery service, H-E-B Wellness Primary Care clinic, and a True Texas BBQ restaurant with drive-thru," the grocer said in a statement Tuesday.

H-E-B said customers who want to get a jump on shopping can begin scheduling curbside pickup starting at 1 a.m. Oct. 2. Orders can be scheduled for pickup on opening day or up to seven days in advance.

H-E-B has previously announced stores are currently in development in Alliance, Mansfield and a second Frisco location that will open in 2024. Earlier this year, the multi-format retailer announced plans to open two Joe V's Smart Shop by H-E-B stores in Dallas that will open in 2024 and 2025.

On Tuesday, the San Antonio-based grocer announced they planned to open stores in Melissa, Rockwall and Prosper in 2025.

H-E-B also has existing stores in Corsicana, Ennis, Waxahachie, Burleson, Cleburne, Granbury and Hudson Oaks.