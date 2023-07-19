H-E-B grocery store officially opens doors in McKinney

H-E-B opened a new 118,000-square-foot grocery store in McKinney on Wednesday morning.
The opening marked the retailer's third opening in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
H-E-B McKinney is the third location for the grocery store franchise following the recent openings of Frisco H-E-B and Plano H-E-B.
There are 6 H-E-B Central Market locations that have opened in North Texas in the last 20 years.
The new H-E-B McKinney store includes True Texas BBQ, a full-service pharmacy with a drive-thru, fuel station, car wash, and Home by H-E-B home decor.
The Texas-based grocer announced in June they plan to open two Joe V's Smart Shop grocery stores in Dallas over the next two years.
H-E-B also hopes to boost customer experience in Collin County with the opening of an eCommerce Fulfillment Center at the Plano location.
The San Antonio-based supermarket chain also has plans for locations in Mansfield and Celina.